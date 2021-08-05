YS Jagan launches Jagananna Pacha Thoranam, plants saplings at Mangalagiri AIIMs

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the planting of the saplings program at the AIIMS premises in Mangalagiri of the Guntur district.



The Jagananna Pacha Thoranam and Vana Mahotsavam program started across the state on Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the planting of the saplings program at the AIIMS premises in Mangalagiri of the Guntur district. The government has launched an extensive program in the state with the aim to achieve balanced climate and environmental protection. Increasing 33 percent greenery in line with the National Forest Policy, the forest department conducts an annual planting program during the monsoon season.



Ministers and public representatives in all the districts have made arrangements to launch the sapling program. The Forest Department has been planting trees in public and private nurseries, timber mills, and community gardens since the onset of the monsoon season each year. This time along with them, plants will be planted in 17,000 YSR Jagananna colonies. Plants will be planted in schools and hospitals as part of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. 33.23 crore Saplings were planted in the state in the last two years.

Andhra Pradesh State Power, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said plans were afoot to plant five crore saplings across the state during the forest festival. On Wednesday, District In-charge Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatharaju along with Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the CM's visit in the wake of the inauguration of the planting program.