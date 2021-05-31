YS Jagan lays foundation stone for 14 medical colleges virtually in Andhra Pradesh from Tadepalli

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 14 new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh from the Tadepalli camp office. The CM laid the foundation stone for the colleges to be set up in Piduguralla, Machilipatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Penukonda, Nandyal and Adoni virtually.



Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, we have embarked on another good program today and making medical services available to the poor by setting up a teaching medical college in every parliament constituency and nursing colleges affiliated to the medical colleges. He said the government is setting up 16 new medical colleges across the state among which the works of two medical colleges is already underway in Pulivendula and Paderu. The CM revealed that the construction of new medical colleges is planned to be completed within three years.



"We are spending about Rs 8,000 crore on the construction of medical colleges setting up medical colleges with the aim of providing better medical care to the poor; we are setting up medical colleges in Piduguralla, Machilipatnam, Vijayanagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Penukonda, Nandyala, Adoni, Paderu and Pulivendula, " he said.



YS Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the government is gearing up for 500-bed hospitals along with medical colleges by undertaking the construction of medical colleges with state-of-the-art facilities. "We are changing the face of government institutions under Nadu- Nedu and setting up YSR Village Clinics in every village and two PHCs to each mandal," he said. He further asserted that government is setting up 5 multi-specialty hospitals in tribal areas at a cost of Rs 246 crore and made significant changes in Aarogyasri with. 2,436 treatments were brought under Aarogyasri.



While 16 medical colleges are being set up for one-third of the Parliament, the foundation stone has already been laid for the Pulivendula and Paderu medical colleges. The CM laid the foundation stone for the remaining 14 medical colleges today. In 2008, the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy set up 4 medical colleges simultaneously.







