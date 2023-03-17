  • Menu
YS Jagan meets Modi and Amit Shah, briefs over pending issues to the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ended. As part of CM Jagan's visit to Delhi, CM Jagan met Amit Shah today afternoon (Friday). It seems that important issues related to the state were discussed in the meeting with Amit Shah.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The CM met at the Prime Minister's office in Parliament and discussed various issues related to the state with the Prime Minister especially on the pending issues Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation.

To this extent, the CM has provided a letter of requisition. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi has ended.

