YS Jagan meets YSRCP leaders in Srikakulam to address party issues

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a crucial meeting with party leaders at the party office in Tadepalli.
The gathering saw the participation of notable figures including former Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, former MLAs Kalavathi and Reddy Shanthi, as well as various MPPs, ZPTCs, and municipal chairpersons.
The meeting focused on addressing the pressing issues faced by the district and analyzing the latest political developments.
YS Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to provide strategic directions to party leaders concerning future initiatives aimed at enhancing the party's presence and effectiveness in the region.
