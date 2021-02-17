YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wins CM of the Year Award by SKOCH

Andhra Pradesh: Based on a year-long study of governance in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conferred the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award. The Award was conferred on him by Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, SKOCH Group.

While conferring the award on the Chief Minister, Kochhar said, "YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra stands out as an interesting model for village level procurement at a pre-announced MSP and is reporting good outcomes for the farmers. YSR Cheyutha Scheme focuses on economic empowerment of middle-aged women through giving them livelihood linked loans for over 4-year period, is again a great example of financial inclusion with outcomes. Similarly, schemes like Disha and Abhay that aim to enhance women safety and security have made a marked difference in the law and order perception as well as confidence level of women to go out and participate without fear."

Similarly, initiatives have been taken across the government to respond to Covid-19 and have shown desirable outcomes. All the above and more is evident in a year-long study of 123 projects from across sectors in Andhra Pradesh.