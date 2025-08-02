  • Menu
YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Pingali Venkaiah on Birth Anniversary

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, paid tribute to Pingali Venkaiah on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a message posted on social media, YS Jagan referred to Venkaiah as “the designer of the national flag and the darling of the Telugu nation.” He added, “Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of that great man, I pay my heartfelt tributes to him.”

Pingali Venkaiah is widely recognised for designing the Indian national flag and is celebrated for his contributions to the freedom movement and to Telugu heritage.

