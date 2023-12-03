YS Jagan reviews on Cyclone Michaung, gives directions to officials on relief measures

On this occasion, CM Jagan said that they should be prepared in every way to carry out relief operations in an armed manner and ordered to take adequate precautions to ensure that facilities are provided in the camps. It is advised to pay special attention to food, drinking water, supply of medicine, sanitation and to be prepared in all ways to restore the war-like if the power, transport, information and communication system is damaged due to the Cyclone Michaung.



The CM ordered to report to him from time to time on the conditions of the storm and the relief measures being taken. He said that he will review again tomorrow morning through video conference with the collectors of the Cyclone-affected districts. Officials of the Civil Supplies Department want to take special measures to prevent the grain in the fields from getting wet.

They want to take the responsibility of immediately moving the grain to the mills or safe areas without getting wet, and to procure the grain from the farmers immediately, leaving aside the technical aspects like humidity. The Chief Minister ordered the water resources department to be alert as there is a possibility of heavy rains due to the storm and after the storm, special attention should be paid to the respective villages, towns and cities on war footing.