YS Jagan reviews on Education dept., says english medium to be introduced for 8th class

In a review conducted on the school education department today (April 13) at the camp office, CM Jagan said that English Medium should be introduced in the 8th class during the academic year. The Chief Minister also directed that steps should be taken to have two junior colleges in each zone, one of which should be set up exclusively for girls. Meanwhile, the officials told the Chief Minister that everything was ready for implementation Jagananna Vidya Kanuka this year. Against this backdrop, CM directed that steps be taken to provide Vidya Kanuka to the students by the time the schools reopen and opined that it would cost Rs. 960 crore. "No matter how much it costs, all the children in the schools are our children and we have a responsibility to take good care of them," said YS Jagan.



Chief Minister Jagan directed officials to expedite the second phase Nadu-Nedu works and instructed authorities to start work on nearly 25,000 schools to see significant changes in schools this year through these works. He said the name of our government and the names of the officials who are partners will be remembered for years.

It is estimated that Rs 11,267 crore would be spent for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu. It is learned that the officers had formed the AOP on the orders of the CM on the duties to be performed by women police in the education system. Women police will educate students on security in schools and colleges.