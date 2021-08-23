YS Jagan reviews on housing scheme, directs officials to follow quality norms in construction

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on the distribution of houses, plots, and lands to the poor. He also reviewed on Jagananna Colonies and the infrastructure provided there. Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Botsa Satyanarayana, and Sriranganatha Raju were present at the meeting.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said quality standards should be followed in the materials used for the construction of houses, and equipment required for electrification should also be made available. The chief minister directed that the construction of the houses should start from October 25 and ensure that the Jagananna colonies have an internet facility. "House site pattas should be distributed to those who are eligible within 90 days, "he said.



Meanwhile, during the Chief Minister's review of TIDCO houses, the officials said that 85,888 houses were completed as part of Phase-1. They said that the infrastructure work in the colonies is in full swing and the houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by December 2021.



The Chief Minister also reviewed the plot scheme at affordable prices for middle-class people in towns and cities. "About 3.94 lakh plots are in demand and we are identifying and mobilising lands in different ways," officials brief Chief Minister. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare a plan by Vijayadashami and announce the implementation dates.