YS Jagan reviews on law and order in the state, says every woman should install Disha app in Mobile

CM Jagan conducted a review on law and order issues in the stat at the Tadepalli camp office. There was a comprehensive discussion on issues such as Disha Act implementation, special courts to prosecute crimes against women and children, measures being taken to curb crime in the state, strengthening the police force, and curbing drugs. "Every woman in the state has been directed to take steps to have the Disha app on her phone; women should seek the help of the police and volunteers," he said.



He suggested focusing exclusively on colleges and universities and collectors and SPs of all districts are advised to pay special attention to 'Disha'. YS Jagan said everyone should work for a drug-free state and ordered a special operation on cybercrime prevention.

Meanwhile, the police officials told the chief minister that 74,13,562 people have downloaded the 'Disha' app and 5238 people were assisted through the Disha app. They said mapping of crime hotspots was done and constantly sending messages on how far the complaints have been resolved. The officials have explained that all the police stations have also got ISO certification and explained that while the investigation into crimes against women took 189 days in 2017, they are filing a charge sheet in just 42 days in 2021.

"We are registering zero FIRs and the increase in forensic facilities has accelerated the investigation of cases and the filing of charge sheets," police said. They said that in the past there was a situation of having to wait for a year for a DNA report and now the report has been taking not more than a day or two.