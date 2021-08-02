YS Jagan reviews on Nadu-Nedu in hospitals says govt's aim is to provide best medical infrastructure

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the authorities to give the highest priority in vaccination to teachers above 45 years of age and pregnant women. He said teachers should be completely vaccinated as soon as possible as schools prepare to reopen on August 16. He clarified that covid protocols must be adhered to and suggested that nowhere should large-scale crowds gather. YS Jagan on Monday conducted a review on Nadu- Nedu in the field of medicine at his camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting was attended by state medical and health minister Alla Nani and senior officials.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan mohan Reddy said there is a chance that a large number of people will come together during the wedding season, which is likely to lead to the spread of the virus. He advised that there should only be 150 people at the wedding and public awareness on covid prevention measures should be created. CM Jagan clarified that precautions must be taken until the vaccination process is in full swing and asked all to be more vigilant for two months. He said only RTPCR‌ tests should be done and that accurate results will come in those tests.



The chief minister further suggested that the door-to-door survey should be continued and tests should be carried out on those with symptoms and continuous monitoring and review should be done to ensure that the 104 number mechanism is effective. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Village Clinics should be linked with PHCs through video conferencing.



He said labs should also be connected and mapping should be done on the health details of the people in the village. "All relevant personal details should also be made available to the Village Clinics through Aarogyasri Cards with details the details of the data collected so far should also be linked with the Aarogyasri card; this program must be completed within the specified time," he said.



CM YS Jagan mohan Reddy reviewed the Nadu-Nedu in the hospitals and ordered that the works be completed within the stipulated time. Officials briefed CM Jagan on the progress of work in the 16 newly constructed medical colleges to which CM advised the officials to pay special attention to the Nadu-Nedu work in the medical field.

CM Jagan recalled that the construction of 16 medical colleges was undertaken with good intention. He said SOPs should be formulated on proper ownership policies in colleges and opined his dream is to beautify the people, not only for these generations but also for future generations. "These medical colleges and hospitals should always look new with highest quality, most efficient services on par with corporate hospitals," CM Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials.