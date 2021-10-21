YS Jagan reviews on Spandana program, gives directives to collectors on various issues

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan held a video conference on the spandana program and issued key directives to collectors and officials of various districts. The CM directed the officers to pay special attention to employment and focus on material component use in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Anantapur districts. The CM said Krishna, East Godavari and Kurnool districts were lagging behind in terms of construction of village secretariats and ordered to take steps to complete the Secretariat buildings immediately. The buildings related to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras are also expected to be completed. Collectors of Kurnool, Krishna and East Godavari districts have been directed to focus on these works.



The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to focus on YSR Health Clinics and said they are setting up digital libraries in the villages to supply internet without any hassles and make the work from home concept a reality. He suggested that all sorts of steps be taken with regard to the construction of these libraries. Collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts were ordered to pay special attention to this issue.

The CM emphasised e-cropping facility to purchase seeds at RBK and asked Collectors and joint collectors want to focus on e-cropping. The CM advised to monitor the e-cropping app and take immediate steps to support the farmers and opined that with e-cropping, crop insurance, zero interest, crop purchases and input subsidy will all be done properly.

The CM directed that the Agriculture Advisory Meetings should be held strictly. It was suggested that advisory meetings be held on the first Friday of the month at the RBK level, the second Friday at the zonal level and the third Friday at the district level. It was suggested that a state level meeting be held on the fourth Friday in the presence of the Secretary of Agriculture. He suggested to give the products related to the companies which are empaneled and directed that the seed Corporation should examine these products comprehensively.



CM Jagan said that the state government should not forget the guarantee given by the RBKs and urged collectors to take collective responsibility. He said that godowns are being set up in RBKs to store seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, until then the buildings had been taken on a rental basis for storage. The CM recalled that he had been told to keep banking‌ correspondents in RBKs and directed the collectors to monitor their duties and activities. The CM suggested that CCRC cards be given to the tenant farmers and steps be taken to ensure crop loans to them. He said bankers should not hesitate to lend to them in such



YS Jagan said the Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme was revolutionary and explained that the survey was done 100 years ago. After 100 years, the survey and records are being updated through which the land disputes in the villages would be fully resolved. He said there will be a sub-registrar's office in the village secretariats and survey will be conducted in 51 villages as a pilot project followed by the survey in 650 villages to be completed by December. It was revealed that the entire survey process will be completed by June 2023. "Collectors and joint collectors should implement it with dedication and update the records qs soon as the survey is completed and new passbooks will be issued to the owners," he said. The CM conducted a review on the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme and said that 47.4 lakh people will benefit. He said pattas will be in their hands.

The second installment of Rythu Bharosa will be implemented on October 26, the CM said. He said there will be zero interest crop loans programs for 2020 Kharif and asserted that steps need to be taken regarding the implementation of these programs. The verification process is also expected to be completed in November for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena. CM Jagan congratulated all the collectors and officials who organized the 10-day Asara program.