YS Jagan to Konaseema district tomorrow to attend Rapaka Varaprasada Rao son's wedding
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Dr. BR Ambedkar's Konaseema district tomorrow (Wednesday) to attend the marriage ceremony of Rajolu MLA Rapaka Varaprasada Rao's son.
As part of schedule, the Chief Minister will leave the secretariat at 2 pm and reach Malikipuram in Konaseema district. From there, he will head to Rajolu and will attend the wedding ceremony of MLA Rapaka Varaprasada Rao's son in Kathimanda village
The chief minister will leave to Tadepalli residence after participating in wedding event.
