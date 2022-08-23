  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to review on Nadu-Nedu works in Education and Health dept with collectors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a video conference with the district collectors on Tuesday on Spandana programme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a video conference with the district collectors on Tuesday on Spandana programme. On this occasion, he will review the progress of the Nadu-Nedu works in education and medicine.

Also, a review will be conducted on YSR Urban Clinics and Jagananna Housing Scheme and distribution of house titles. CM Jagan will give direction on TIDCO houses.

The chief minister will also review on Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha survey. Similarly, he will review the progress of resolving the complaints coming in the Spandana program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X