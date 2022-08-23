YS Jagan to review on Nadu-Nedu works in Education and Health dept with collectors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a video conference with the district collectors on Tuesday on Spandana programme. On this occasion, he will review the progress of the Nadu-Nedu works in education and medicine.



Also, a review will be conducted on YSR Urban Clinics and Jagananna Housing Scheme and distribution of house titles. CM Jagan will give direction on TIDCO houses.

The chief minister will also review on Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha survey. Similarly, he will review the progress of resolving the complaints coming in the Spandana program.