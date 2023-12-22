YS Jagan to tour Kadapa for three days, here is the schedule

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Kadapa district has been finalized for three days from the 23rd to the 25th of this month. During his visit, he will launch development works and lay the foundation stones for various projects. He will also participate in Christmas celebrations.



On the 23rd, he will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9.15 am and directly reach Kadapa. Deputy CM Amzath Basha, the mayor of the city, and other important leaders will welcome him. He will then visit Gopavaram and inaugurate the MDF and HPL plants of Century Ply Industry. He will interact with the company's chairman and employees. Afterwards, he will visit several hospitals, including RIMS Hospital, Dr. YSR Super Specialty Hospital, Dr. YSR Institute of Mental Health Unit, Dr. YSR Cancer Care Block, and LV Prasad Eye Hospital. He will also inaugurate flood lights at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium.



Additionally, he will inaugurate the updated Collectorate Building, Ambedkar Circle, Y Junction, Kotireddy Circle, and Seven Roads Circles. He will then proceed to YSR Guest House in Idupulapaya to stay overnight.



On the 24th, he will visit YS Rajasekhar Reddy Ghat in Kadapa to pay homage to the late leader. Deputy CM Anjad Basha, Kadapa City Mayor Suresh Babu, and other district officials will participate in the event. In the afternoon, he will visit Simhadripuram to inaugurate development programs that have already had their foundation stones laid. He will return to Idupulapaya Eco Park in the evening and hold a meeting with leaders from Pulivendula MPTC. He will spend the night at YSR Guest House.



On the 25th, Christmas Day, he will leave the Idupulapaya Guest House and go to Pulivendula. He will attend special prayers organized at the local CSI church for Christmas. Afterward, he will meet with local leaders to discuss various issues before leaving for Tadepalli. He is expected to reach his residence in Tadepalli in the evening or at night.