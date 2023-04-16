YS Jagan's Anantapur district tour postponed to April 26

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Anantapur district tomorrow has been postponed. The Chief Minister Office authorities announced that it has been postponed to 26th of this month.



On 26th, CM will visit Narpal of Anantapur district and participate in the distribution of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena program.

Meanwhile, the AP government will give Iftar dinner to the Muslim brothers tomorrow (Monday). The CM will attend the Iftar dinner at the Vidyadharapuram Mini Stadium in Vijayawada.