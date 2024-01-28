YSRCP candidates on thin ice in 5 Assembly seats

Srikakulam: Tension is mounting among YSRCP candidates in five Assembly constituencies in the district regarding coming elections. Out of the total 10 Assembly seats, YSRCP high command decided candidates for five, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Rajam, Itchapuram and Palakonda after filtering four times. Of these five seats, there is a dispute in Rajam constituency.

In Rajam, Palasa and Tekkali constituencies, second-rung leaders of YSRCP are opposing candidates announced by the party high command. In Amadalavalasa, Etcherla and Pathapatnam seats, YSRCP high command is still struggling to find candidates.

In Amadalavalasa, sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has serious differences with his own party leaders Ch Ravikumar, K Govinda Rao, S Gandhi and B Ramesh Kumar. These four leaders are maintaining separate groups within the party and organising activities on their own without coordinating with the Speaker. These four leaders are running offices separately in Assembly constituency headquarters Amadalavalasa.

In Etcherla, sitting MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar is facing revolt from his own party leaders in Ranastalam, G Sigadam, Etcherla and Laveru mandals. The leaders belonging to anti-MLA group here are conducting a series of meetings and registering their grievance with the high command and are demanding change of MLA candidate. Vizianagaram YSRCP MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar and Vizianagaram YSRCP district president and Zilla Parishad chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu are trying hard for Etcherla ticket.

Agitation has intensified against YSRCP sitting MLA Reddy Shanthi in Pathapatnam Assembly constituency. She is unable to coordinate with the party leaders at constituency, mandal and village level. Opposition to her has increased and protests have intensified against her. Leaders are making representations to the party high command demanding to change their MLA.

In the wake of elections the party leaders Lothugedda Tulasi Vara Prasada Rao and Mamidi Srikanth have intensified their efforts to get ticket and they are also organising protest camps against the MLA.

In Tekkali Assembly constituency, YSRCP mandal level leaders have been demanding change the party candidature of Duvvada Srinivas. The dissident group leaders are conducting meetings at mandal headquarters in Santhabommali, Kotabommali and other places.

In Rajam, YSRCP mandal level leaders of Rajam, Vangara, Santhakaviti and Regidi mandals are not happy with the new candidate Tale Rajesh. The second-rung leaders are expressing their ire on shifting of sitting MLA Kambala Jogulu to Payakaraopeta constituency in Anakapalli district.

In Palasa Assembly constituency, second-rung leaders belonging to Palasa town, Rural and Vajrapukotturu mandals are not happy with the sitting MLA and minister Seediri Appala Raju. Previously, these leaders were agitating against the minister’s dictatorial attitude and now they are opposing his renomination from the seat. Here two noted doctors, Dumpala Venkata Ravi Kiran and Ampolu Atchyuth, are making efforts for the ticket through their

connections.