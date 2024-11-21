YSRCP Decides to file Nomination for PAC Chairman Post

In a significant move, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced its intention to file nominations for the position of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The party demands to allocate the post to the opposition, with YSRCP MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy set to file the nomination. He has already arrived at the Assembly and is expected to file his nomination before the 1 PM deadline on Thursday.

Currently, the PAC requires a minimum strength of 18 MLAs for voting, but the YSRCP holds only 11 seats in the Assembly. This has created considerable excitement surrounding the party’s decision to pursue the chairman's role, given that the PAC will consist of 12 members.

Historically, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) only managed to secure one member in the previous assembly, allowing Payyavula Keshav to be appointed as chairman based on tradition. The current scenario presents a complex challenge for the YSRCP, as the possibility of a single member being elected from the opposition seems unlikely.