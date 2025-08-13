YSRCP demands cancellation of ZPTC by-election

Anantapur: Former minister and Singanamala constituency coordinator Sake Sailajanath on Tuesday demanded the immediate cancellation of the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections, alleging large-scale irregularities by the ruling TDP and calling for fresh, transparent polls.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP office in Anantapuram, he accused the State Election Commission (SEC) and the government of failing to safeguard democratic values.

He alleged that the TDP manipulated institutions to rig the process through booth capturing, relocation of polling stations, removal of YSRCP agents, and voter intimidation.

“In my political career, I have never witnessed such unethical practices,” he said.

Sailajanath claimed that police facilitated fake voting by TDP-backed groups while the SEC ignored repeated YSRCP complaints. He alleged that violent attacks on villages began soon after the election notification and that the Commission “turned a blind eye,” allowing democracy to be undermined.

He criticized the coalition government for eroding public trust and creating fear among citizens.

Accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of reviving factionalism for political gain,

Sailajanath warned that such tactics threaten the peace in villages and the future of youth.

Pointing out that the by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of members with only short terms remaining — and thus had no bearing on government stability — he said there was no justification for such political interference.

He urged all democratic stakeholders to protect the state’s democratic values, warning that “misuse of power cannot sustain for long.”