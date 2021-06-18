YSRCP flays Lokesh for abusive language against CM Jagan

Tadepalli: YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for venting their frustration on the State government by using abusive language against the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Friday, the MLA said that Chandrababu should be ashamed of his son for his abusive language during the Kurnool visit.

Out of frustration over his incompetence in politics and fearing about losing the MLC term, Lokesh has been behaving improperly and utter such abusive words while addressing the Chief Minister, the MLA said. Lokesh would remain as a comedy actor in politics and can never grow as a leader, if the same attitude continues.

On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken public welfare to the village level, benefiting every eligible person in the State without leaving scope for corruption and made an indelible impression in the hearts of the people as a great leader. With the best governance provided by the Chief Minister the whole country is looking at Andhra Pradesh as a role model, he said and added that Nara Lokesh is left as an incompetent politician who couldn't even win an MLA election. Speaking in regard to revenge politics, MLA Sudhakar Babu said that the father and son duo was responsible for the murder of YSRCP in-charge Narayana Reddy.