YSRCP government's sand policy a failure: Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Tirupati: The new sand policy, which is the fourth one of the YSRCP government, indicates the failure of the government, will in no way resolve the sand crisis hitting the construction industry, said BJP general secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the BJP leader said that there was not much difference between the new sand policy and the previous one and accused the YSRCP government of bringing the new policy only to benefit some bigwigs.

Stating that the sand, liquor and cement trades turned a major source of income for the ruling party leaders, he said wrong policies of the YSRCP government affect the 30 lakh unorganised workers engaged in buildings and other constructions in the state. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were minting money by illegally transporting the sand to other states.

In its 20-month rule, the YSRCP had so far brought sand policy four times but in vain, he said seeking the YSRCP admit honestly that the government miserably failed in the sand issue resulting in the people facing umpteen difficulties in getting sand which has become a rare commodity beyond the reach of poor and middle-class sections shattering their dream of having a own roof.

He further said that there were serious allegations against the latest tender system for the supply of sand, awarding the contract to some companies and demanded the cancellation of tenders as YSRCP leaders' were suspected to be the beneficiaries. Reddy said that BJP would organise a statewide protest demanding the sand tender system at all Collectorate and RDO offices in the district.

On the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, he said his party was making a determined bid to win the election thwarting the ruling YSRCP evil designs and added it will be a turning point.