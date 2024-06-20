Live
YSRCP govt failed to complete 13.8 L houses says Parthasarathy
- Says out of total sanctioned 20.6 lakh units during 2019-24, only 6.8 lakh have been completed
- Alleging that many irregularities have taken place in Jagananna colonies, the minister promises action against those responsible
- Accuses the previous govt of diverting Rs 2,913 cr from the funds released by the Centre under PMAY, apart from failing to release its share of Rs 1,306 cr
Vijayawada : Minister for housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the previous YSRCP government had failed to complete the construction of 13.8 lakh houses. Of the total sanctioned 20.6 lakh houses during 2019-24, the previous government was able to complete only 6.8 lakh houses causing great loss to the poor, he added.
Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said the housing beneficiaries could not complete their houses as the previous YSRCP government reduced the value of unit to 1.80 lakh from 2.5 lakh. “West Bengal tops in housing programme by constructing 45 lakh houses. During the TDP government from 2014-19, as many as 4.43 lakh houses were constructed, but the YSRCP government had failed to clear those bills,” he said.
The minister said that when the Central government released Rs 18,173 crore towards Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government diverted Rs 2,913 crore for its own purposes. In addition, it failed to release state government’s share of Rs 1,306 crore. He said that the YSRCP government neglected housing for poor in the past five years.
The minister said that there were several irregularities in Jagananna colonies and action will be taken against those responsible for the irregularities, adding that the YSRCP government failed to provide minimum infrastructure in 11,782 layouts. He said that the infrastructure in the layouts will be developed under Amrit scheme. In regard to urban areas, the YSRCP government had not handed over completed TIDCO houses and promised to distribute them to the beneficiaries.