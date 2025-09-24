YSRCP govt filed 3,000 politically motivated cases: HM

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday charged that the previous YSR Congress Party government had filed over 3,000 politically motivated and false cases between 2019 and 2024, targeting opposition leaders, media representatives, social media users, and Amaravati farmers who protested for the capital.

Responding to a question raised by Konidela Nagababu in Legislative Council, the minister said even those who merely questioned the government or forwarded messages on social media were booked. “Hundreds of cases were registered against Amaravati farmers fighting for capital city rights, and many of those cases are still pending in courts,” she pointed out.

Anitha, recalling her own experience, revealed that an SC/ST Atrocities case had been filed against her under the previous regime, forcing her to attend court in Kadapa. She asserted that the current NDA coalition government would not continue the “dark legacy” of misusing government orders and foisting false cases.

She further stated that cases against teachers who protested demanding abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) were also politically driven. “Nearly 80 per cent of those cases have already been withdrawn, and the government is taking steps to resolve the remaining,” she said.

The home minister assured that all pending cases are under legal review, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will soon hold a detailed meeting with the police and law departments to finalise an action plan.

Referring to a report in a newspaper owned by YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family that claimed 94 per cent of NDA coalition leaders were facing cases, Anitha clarified that these were only political in nature. “They are not criminal charges like murder or assault, nor do they involve family members. These cases were booked simply for questioning the failures of the previous government,” she explained.

Anitha reiterated that the NDA coalition was committed to justice, transparency, and ensuring no citizen is harassed for exercising their democratic right to dissent.