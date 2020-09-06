YSRCP govt. to deploy a team to each village for re surveying of lands in Andhra Pradesh

The Revenue Department has drawn up an action plan for a comprehensive re-survey of lands across the state. The government aims to complete the re-survey in three phases, starting January 1 next year, by August 2023. The revenue department has prepared a report with elements on how to do this massive program that it wants to undertake for the first time in nearly 120 years.

A survey team of two Village Surveyors and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) will be formed for each village. It has basically decided to set up 4,500 teams across the state. Re-survey of records is not possible without purification. Therefore, a team with two Village Revenue Officers (VROs) will be set up for each village to examine the land records. There will be a system where the tehsildar will review and approve the land register approved by a team of VROs.

There are 17,460 revenue villages in the state, which include 90 lakh pattas while 2.26 crore acres of land belonging to pattadara under 1.96 crore survey numbers is to be re-surveyed. The Revenue Department has prepared an action plan to complete the comprehensive re-survey process of lands in 5,000 villages in all mandals of the state in the first phase, 6,500 villages in the second phase and 5,500 villages in the third phase.