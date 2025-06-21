YSRCP hindering State’s progress, flays Anand Surya

Mangalagiri: TDP State vice-president Vemuri Anand Surya on Friday accused YSRCP leaders of hindering the State’s progress and engaging in malicious campaigns against the new alliance government.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Anand Surya stated that while former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy promised ‘Amma Vodi’ to everyone but failed to deliver, the coalition government, upon assuming power, has successfully implemented ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ crediting funds to accounts for all eligible children in a household.

“Realising that their political future would be bleak if these schemes continue uninterrupted, Jagan Reddy and his unruly mobs are now roaming under the guise of ‘condolence visits,’ he said.

Surya didn’t mince words when criticising YSRCP leaders regarding Tirumala. “YSRCP leaders continue to accumulate sin by constantly leveling false accusations against Tirumala,” he asserted. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy must stop his false propaganda, he said.

Surya specifically challenged Karunakar Reddy to explain the alleged misappropriation of gold meant for sacred ‘Thalibottu’ during his tenure as chairman. “Karunakar Reddy himself should disclose how much gold was illicitly taken after being melted in Mumbai, under the pretext of ‘wastage’,” Surya demanded. He also accused YV Subba Reddy of hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees and Hindus by selling the deity’s sacred prasadam at a sweet shop. He cited an incident where Rs 2 crore worth of talanilalu (devotee hair offerings) from Tirumala were illegally trafficked through Myanmar and Thailand to China, only to be intercepted by Assam Rifles.

Surya recalled that the YSRCP’s ‘pink diamond’ slander against Chandrababu Naidu was exposed when they withdrew their petition in court after coming to power. He also highlighted how the High Court intervened to stop the YSRCP’s attempt to divert Rs 5,000 crore from TTD’s fixed deposits.

Surya further alleged that the YSRCP brazenly allocated land to Sarada Peetham, disregarding regulations. Surya concluded by stating that YSRCP leaders were spreading false propaganda out of envy, unable to tolerate the growing reverence for TTD under the alliance government’s rule. “Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy faced his downfall, and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy will meet the same fate,” Surya warned.