YSRCP is a closed chapter says Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy
Nellore : Describing YSRCP as a closed chapter, TDP State secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy criticised that unable to digest the developmental activities being implemented by TDP government, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hatched conspiracy to destabilise the government by promoting violence in various methods.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the TDP leader alleged that during YSRCP’s five-year rule, several TDP leaders including Chandrababu Naidu, experienced bitter experience, because of the vendatta politics encouraged by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the mask of power. After seeing Jagan's real face, people threw him out of power, he added.
The TDP leader alleged that Jagan’s intention behind his Nellore visit was to provoke party cadre to resort to violence. The former CM was feeling insecure of his political career as his party was confined to 11 seats, hence he is adopting various vulnerable methods to protect his party existence, he stated.
Srinivasulu Reddy demanded police to register Suo Motu case against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his derogatory comments against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.