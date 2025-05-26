YSRCP leaders’ demand resumption of old PDS system

Visakhapatnam: Demanding essential commodities be supplied through public distribution system vehicles and MDU vehicle drivers be provided employment, a rally was carried out under the aegis of the MDU Drivers, Helpers Association here on Sunday.

Starting from Gandhi statue at GVMC office, the rally continued till the LIC Building. Expressing solidarity with the association representatives, YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Visakhapatnam east constituency in-charge Molli Apparao and senior leaders participated in the rally taken out as a protest against the state government’s decision.

Speaking on the occasion, KK Raju said that in the past, people used to stand in long queues for hours at ration depots across the state and faced difficulties in getting their ration home. “However, the exercise was eased when the YSRCP government came to power as the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced a new system with an intention of providing ration to the beneficiaries at their doorstep, Raju recalled.

Further, KK Raju pointed out that the NDA government had cancelled the system when the other state governments were coming forward to implement it. He alleged that the system was cancelled due to political conspiracy as Jagan Mohan Reddy earned fame due to its implementation.

Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar pointed out that by cancelling the system, 20,000 Mobile Dispensing Unit operators’ families and 1.5 crore beneficiaries across the state would get affected every month.

Therefore, YSR Congress Party strongly condemned the cancellation of the GO and demanded to resume the old system for the benefit of the MDU operators and scores of beneficiaries in the state.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in diversion politics and is more focused on cancelling the best systems introduced by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They pointed out that the NDA government made several impractical promises and is now unable to fulfill any of them. “The government came to power by assuring implementation of ‘Super Six’. However, it failed in doing so and is now indulging in diversion tactics.” the YSRCP leaders commented.