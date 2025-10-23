YSRCP leaders demand withdrawal of bulk drug park

Anakapalli: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP leaders for giving green signal to the establishment of Bulk Drug Park at Rajayyapeta.

After paying a visit to the site at Rajayyapeta in Anakapalli district on Wednesday along with YSRCP regional coordinator for North Andhra Kurasala Kannababu and district president Gudivada Amarnath and interacting with the locals, the MLC accused the TDP leaders, including Vangalapudi Anitha, of double standards on the Bulk Drug Park. Condemning the government’s repression, the MLC said, “The same TDP leaders once opposed the project citing the risk of cancer and pollution. Now, when people are against the Bulk Drug Park, why is the government supporting it? Is the TDP not concerned about the lives of the people?” demanded Satyanarayana. Further, the MLC stated that deploying 3,000 police to the village is a shameful act, especially when the farmers are taking out a peaceful protest in the hamlet. “Are farmers terrorists? During YSRCP’s tenure, Bhogapuram Airport and Atchutapuram SEZ were initiated only after considering public consent,” he reiterated. Extending support to the protesting farmers and fishermen for the proposed Bulk Drug Park at Rajayyapeta, the YSRCP leaders displayed placards and raised slogans against the state government’s proposal.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannababu mentioned, “Home Minister V Anitha once claimed that the park causes birth defects and cancer. But now she extends support to the project. Is this defined as ‘political honesty’?” he questioned, demanding immediate withdrawal of false cases against the protestors.Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that the police attempted to block YSRCP leaders from visiting the site and protesters. “We came to support the people, not politicise the issue. We oppose the suppression, not development,” he emphasised, recalling how farmers expressed their struggle to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit. The YSRCP leaders underlined that industrial development should never violate people’s consent or cause a threat to environmental safety. They demanded the government to withdraw the Bulk Drug Park with immediate effect and respect the views of the local communities.