  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leaders meet AP SEC, urges to prevent irregularities in Dy mayor elections

YSRCP leaders meet AP SEC, urges to prevent irregularities in Dy mayor elections
x
Highlights

A delegation of leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) convened with State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney on Monday

A delegation of leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) convened with State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney on Monday, urging action to prevent potential irregularities in the impending elections for deputy mayors of corporations, municipal chairmen, and YS chairmen across Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP leaders voiced allegations against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), accusing them of irregularities.

The delegation submitted a formal petition to the Election Commissioner, outlining their concerns and requesting intervention. Among those present at the meeting were former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vellampalli Srinivas, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLCs Appi Reddy and Ruhulla, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick