YSRCP leaders meet AP SEC, urges to prevent irregularities in Dy mayor elections

A delegation of leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) convened with State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney on Monday, urging action to prevent potential irregularities in the impending elections for deputy mayors of corporations, municipal chairmen, and YS chairmen across Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP leaders voiced allegations against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), accusing them of irregularities.

The delegation submitted a formal petition to the Election Commissioner, outlining their concerns and requesting intervention. Among those present at the meeting were former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vellampalli Srinivas, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLCs Appi Reddy and Ruhulla, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash.