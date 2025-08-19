Live
YSRCP leaders meet ex-MP Vundavalli
Rajamahendravaram: A meeting between former Rajahmundry MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar and a delegation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders at his residence on Monday has generated political interest in the region.
The delegation included former MLAs Ketireddy Venkatarami Reddy and Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, along with YSRCP state spokesperson Margani Bharat Ram and party leader Sugavasi Balasubramanyam. The YSRCP leaders were in the city to meet with YSRCP MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, who is currently on remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in connection with the liquor scam case.
According to YSRCP sources, the meeting with Vundavalli was purely a courtesy visit, based on their pre-existing personal acquaintance, and had no political motive. Vundavalli Aruna Kumar has previously stated his retirement from politics and has made it clear that he has no intention of joining any political party.