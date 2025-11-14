YSRCP made lives of people hard by its irresponsible policies: Kadiri MLA

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad distributed Rs 46.61 lakh in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) assistance to 41 beneficiaries at a programme held at the R&B Guest House in Kadiri on Thursday.

The beneficiaries, who received financial support for medical and emergency needs, expressed gratitude to the government for extending timely relief.

Speaking at the event, the MLA praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for prioritising the health needs of the poor and ensuring that CMRF funds reached deserving families without delay.

He strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that it had neglected healthcare and failed to fulfil major promises made to the public. He said people had delivered a clear verdict by restricting the YSRCP to only 11 seats.

The MLA recalled incidents from the previous regime, including hardships faced by teachers during the pandemic and the alleged mismanagement of essential medical supplies.

He added that public welfare had suffered severely due to “wrong decisions and irresponsible governance.” Venkata Prasad stated that in the past 15 months alone, Rs 2.24 crore worth of CMRF assistance had been sanctioned for the Kadiri constituency.

In another programme, the MLA handed over a Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance cheque to the family of Jeripiti Lakshmanna, a TDP worker from Patnam village who recently died in a road accident.

He said the TDP was the only party in the country offering such substantial insurance coverage for a nominal membership fee, reflecting Minister Nara Lokesh’s commitment to party workers.

The family of the deceased thanked the Chief Minister, Minister Lokesh, and the MLA for their support.