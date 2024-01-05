YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy expressed support to Rayalaseema Sagunyeti Sadhan Samiti

YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy has expressed full support for the struggles of the Rayalaseema Saguneti Sadhan Samiti, and Bojja Dasharatha Rami Reddy has expressed gratitude for this support. They appreciate the government's efforts to address the problems faced by farmers in Rayalaseema and commended that the MLA has stated their intention to discuss and work towards resolving the irrigation water issues in Rayalaseema with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said when the Rayalaseema Saguneti Sadhana Samiti fought for farmers' issues under the TDP government, they faced charges and arrests and opined, such actions by the TDP government cannot deter the movement or silence the voices of the farmers.

On behalf of the farmers, gratitude is expressed to the YSR Congress Party for their support and standing by the farmers. Dasharatha Ram Reddy said it is unfair to criticize YSR Congress Party MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy for expressing support for the farmers and the people.