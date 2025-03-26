YSRCP MLC demands NDA govt to extend support to farmers

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana demanded the NDA government to come to the rescue of the farmers in distress as they have been facing difficulties. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the MLC said the banana and other farmers in Rayalaseema, chilli and tobacco farmers in coastal Andhra are experiencing hardship due to the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government.

From the beginning, Botcha Satyanarayana said the TDP has been against farmers. After coming to power, he pointed out that the TDP continued with its old game of cheating the farmers. It is time that the Government come forward and provide MSP and help the farmers overcome losses, the MLC demanded, calling for transparency in the procurement of chillies in Guntur.

Despite several farmers experiencing losses due to unfavourable weather conditions, the government failed to reach out to them in times of distress, the MLC criticised. If the government claims to provide relief to farmers, why are the farmers staging dharnas at the market yards? The NDA government has to step forward to offer support to the farmers, providing them MSP.