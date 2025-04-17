YSRCP seeks more share on taxes

Vijayawada: A delegation of YSRCP leaders on Wednesday met 16th Finance Commission members touring the State and gave their suggestions seeking more funds by increasing the state share on taxes.

Speaking to the media, former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath Reddy said that they suggested to increase the state share of revenue to over 50 per cent as a significant portion would go back to the Centre in the form of cess and surcharges.

While the 14th Finance Commission has increased the state share from 32 to 42 per cent and the 15 Finance Commission has recommended 41 per cent and we sought 50 percent keeping in view the deduction in view.

Earlier the calculation was done with 1971 census but now they are taking 2011 census. Some forward states that strictly adhered to the family planning programme stand to lose with reduced population. For such states, bonus should be given is one more suggestion what we had given, he said.

During the 14th Finance Commission, it was TDP that was in power and YSRCP was at the helm during the 15th Finance Commission. All data, be it CAG, RBI or any other will clearly state that the loan percentage was less between 2019 and 24 despite Covid, he said.

Despite the available data, TDP has been spreading lies about the loan component to cover up its failures. The welfare schemes could not be implemented despite taking more loans than our period, he said.