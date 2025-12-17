YSRCP spreading false propaganda: Minister

Guntur: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that YSRCP leaders are spreading false propaganda against the construction of medical colleges on PPP mode.

He participated in the locally arranged programmes in Repalle town of Bapatla district on Tuesday and distributed the financial assistance from the CMRF to 41 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “If the YSRCP government had constructed the medical colleges under PPP mode, it would have taken 25 years. The YSRCP government had failed to construct at least five medical colleges at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The coalition government in the state completed construction of medical colleges within two years.

The medical colleges will get free seats and NRI seats also. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to construct a medical college in Pulivendula also.

He gave priority to the construction of a palace at Rushikonda rather than construction of medical colleges. “So far, we have distributed Rs 12 crore financial assistance from the CMRF in Repalle Assembly Constituency.”