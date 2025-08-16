YSRCP stresses need for accountability in parties

Guntur: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that the world draws inspiration from India’s technological advancements, positioning the country as a global leader.

He addressed party members at the Central office in Tadepalli on Friday and emphasised India’s rapid progress across all sectors while underscoring the collective responsibility to preserve nation’s culture, heritage and history.

He highlighted the alarming mechanisation of systems in India, where political parties are increasingly shirking accountability. He stressed that true leadership demands unwavering responsibility to the people, insisting that every promise made must be fulfilled. Recalling the legacy of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he noted that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy founded the YSRCP on principles of values, credibility and accountability, guiding the party forward with integrity.

“YS Jagan consistently advises against making unfeasible promises and advocates for maintaining healthy systems,” Reddy affirmed, criticising the prevailing trend in the State where systems are exploited for short-term gains and any promise is given to seize power, only to be discarded irresponsibly once in office.

Delving into electoral concerns, Sajjala pointed out the growing perception that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be manipulated, leaving public doubts unanswered.

In Andhra Pradesh, he revealed significant discrepancies in the voting process, including a 12.5% difference between the initial polling day percentage and the final figures, amounting to over 50 lakh votes, with no accountable system to address these queries.