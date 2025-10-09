YSRCP, TDP corporators clash over pension issue

Vijayawada: The YSRCP and TDP corporators clashed over the issue of sanctioning new pensions at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Council meeting, chaired by Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi on Wednesday.

YSRCP members, including Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi and Deputy Mayors Avuthu Sri Sailaja and Bellam Durga lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government for failing to sanction even a single new pension despite being in power for more than 15 months.

During the question hour, 19th Division Corporator Mohammed Rehana Nahid raised the issue, pointing out that except for spouse pensions, other categories such as old age, widow, and Divyangjan pensions were not being given to eligible beneficiaries.

She remarked that during the YSRCP regime, new pensions were sanctioned once every six months, while the current government has not sanctioned any so far.

Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sri Sailaja challenged the TDP to debate the issue. In response, TDP members clarified that spouse pensions were being sanctioned and alleged miscommunication by VMC officials. Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi, however, reiterated her criticism of the NDA government and praised the previous YSRCP administration’s welfare measures. The discussion soon turned noisy as TDP members raised slogans of “Super Six Hit,” countered by YSRCP’s “Super Six Fail,” disrupting the proceedings. Several YSRCP corporators, including Venkata Satyanarayana and Adapa Seshagiri Rao, said that many eligible individuals were still awaiting new pensions.

Diarrhoea outbreak due to ‘e coli bacteria’

VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra briefed the council on the diarrhoea outbreak that occurred at New Rajarajeswaripeta last month, stating that ‘e coli bacteria’ was the cause. He clarified that municipal tap water was safe and uncontaminated, and the infection originated from RO water used for cooking as part of Anna Danam during Vinayaka Chavithi.

According to Public Health Department reports, around 350 people were affected. Water samples collected from four RO plants in the area tested positive for e coli, leading to their closure. The Commissioner said that preventive measures and regular laboratory testing of water samples are ongoing.

Members from TDP, CPM, and YSRCP urged officials to ensure the disease does not recur by maintaining water tanks properly and supplying safe drinking water.

VMC function halls

The Council also discussed improving facilities at VMC-managed function halls to match private venues. Officials from the Estate Wing informed that the city has 17 Kalyana Mandapams and 23 community halls — five Kalyana Mandapams and four community halls on lease, while eight function halls and 19 community halls remain under VMC maintenance.

During the recent session, members raised various public issues during the Agenda and Question Hour; however, only five out of the eighteen questions were addressed, while a total of 128 agenda items were discussed.

YSRCP Floor Leader Venkata Satyanarayana voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the perceived disrespect shown to the VMC during the 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations, noting that police officials failed to acknowledge the corporators. He called upon the commissioner, on behalf of all members, to ensure that such situations do not occur in future.