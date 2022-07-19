YSRCP, TDP flayed for compromising on self-respect

Vijayawada (NTR District): Protesting the compromising of the self-respect of people of Andhra Pradesh with regard to the election of the President of India, the activists of CPI, CPM, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest, sporting flowers behind their ears. The protest was organised by Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti (PHSS) at Dharna Chowk here on Monday.

PHSS president Chalasani Srinivas, Congress State working president Shaik Mastan Vali, CPM leaders Babu Rao, Mantena Sitaram and Donepudi Kasinath, CPI leader Akkineni Vanaja and AAP leader Potina Venkata Rama Rao and others participated in the protest.

The leaders said the BJP was rejected outright by the people of the State and it could not win a single seat. The saffron party had secured even less than NOTA votes, they recalled. "In spite of the poor popularity it had, both TDP and YSRCP supported BJP candidate in the presidential election," they pointed out.

They said that the country needs a strong President, who could run as per the Constitution at a time there is danger to the spirit of the Constitution. "It is shameful on the part of the two parties to support BJP candidate in the name of social justice and on the pretext of Girijan woman," they said.

'The Central government had been causing harm to Girijans by handing over the forest land to the corporate houses and how could a Girijan woman safeguard their interests. Both the parties supported the BJP to fulfil their own interests,' the leaders alleged.

They called upon the people to raise their voice against this unholy alliance and launch an agitation to teach them a good lesson.

The activists raised slogans against BJP, YSRCP and TDP.Leaders DSV Krishna, Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Phani Raju, Sudarsana Rao, MV Anjaneyulu, Amaravati Dalit JAC leader Potula Balakotaiah and others also participated.