YSRCP to boycott repolling in Pulivendula

Pulivendula: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy announced that the YSRCP will boycott the re-polling scheduled for two polling stations in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election. Speaking to the media at the YSRCP office in Pulivendula, the MP alleged that the re-polling was an inadequate response to widespread electoral fraud committed by TDP.

”The TDP created chaos with fraudulent votes in a total of 15 polling centers, but the Election Commission has only ordered re-polling in two booths. How is this fair?” he questioned.

Avinash Reddy accused thousands of TDP workers from other constituencies of creating anarchy during the elections. He claimed that despite presenting ample evidence of these irregularities to the Election Commission, no action was taken. He declared that the YSRCP is prepared to wage a legal battle over the issue.

The MP detailed the alleged malpractices as thousands of outsiders from other parts of the Kadapa district were brought into Pulivendula mandal. He claimed that at least 500 fraudulent votes were cast at each polling booth. TDP workers reportedly prevented YSRCP polling agents from entering the booths, tore up polling forms, and snatched polling slips from voters. He stated that these workers freely cast fraudulent votes themselves.

Avinash Reddy demanded that re-polling be conducted in all 15 booths where irregularities were reported and that the entire process be held under the supervision of central forces. He accused the Election Commission of attempting to ”save face” by ordering re-polling in just two booths, particularly where men had cast votes in the names of women. ”This is not a fair decision. The Election Commissioner is trying to show they have done something when in fact, fraudulent voting took place in all fifteen booths in Pulivendula,” he said.

The MP condemned the alleged electoral malpractices as an assault on democracy. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of introducing a ”dangerous new culture” by mobilising party workers from other districts to overpower local voters. ”This is a murder of democracy. Chandrababu might make this a habit, which will undermine the democratic spirit,” he warned.