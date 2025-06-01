YSRCP to take out statewide protests under ‘vennupotu dinam’

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana accused the TDP-led coalition government of failing to meet its promises made and resorting to a ‘drama’ to mask its failures over the past year.

Terming the recently-concluded ‘Mahanadu’ as nothing but a farce at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said that the TDP organised it with an aim to deceive the people of Andhra Pradesh. “Clearly, the Mahanadu was an attempt to cover up TDP’s incompetence as it resorted to personal attacks,” the MLC asserted, demanding the ruling party to clarify what benefits the people of Andhra Pradesh derived through the event.

To expose the lapses of the government, the MLC announced, the YSRCP is set to take out statewide protests from June 4 under the banner of ‘vennupotu dinam’ (betrayal day) across all the constituencies. As part of it, the YSRCP will mobilise people, hold rallies, submit memoranda toofficials concerned to expose the betrayal tactics of the coalition government and demand accountability.

Addressing the mediapersons, the YSRCP MLC blamed the coalition government for mishandling the education sector, particularly the evaluation of the Class X answer sheets. “The government has turned the evaluation process into a mockery. It’s shocking to note the discrepancies where students who initially scored 20 marks were awarded 90 marks upon re-evaluation. Have we ever witnessed such a massive difference in the correction of answer scripts?” he wondered.

Over 16,000 students sought re-verification, and the majority of them expressed concern over gross errors in evaluation. There is no action taken against those responsible, the MLC lamented, criticising the evaluation process which was carried out in a hurry.

Further, the YSRCP leader accused the TDP of using Mahanadu as a platform for self-glorification rather than highlighting a roadmap for implementation of schemes. “The TDP failed to enforce several schemes as assured. People deserve to know the timelines and they are not interested in listening to ‘glorified’ scripts,” Satyanarayana criticised. The MLC was accompanied by YSRCP district president KK Raju, party leader MolliApparao.