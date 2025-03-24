YSRCP will not even secure 20% votes

Visakhapatnam: Pointing out that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dreams of becoming Chief Minister for the second time, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju ruled out the possibility stating that it is highly impossible as the YSRCP will not even secure 20 percent of votes in the next polls.

He found it strange to note that Jagan demands Opposition status to attend assembly sessions. “People of Andhra Pradesh did not want YSRCP to govern and hence the party was confined to 11 seats in the previous polls, depriving the party get even the Opposition status,” the BJP MLC remarked, recalling how Jagan failed to attend the assembly despite winning 60 seats.

The MLC alleged that the previous government announced Visakhapatnam as the executive capital but did not spend a single rupee for its development. “But Jagan built a palace to lead a luxurious life, spending Rs 500 crore at Rushikonda,” he emphasised.

Somu Veeraraju opined that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to seek power again.

Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the MLC criticised the trade union leaders for causing a huge damage to the plant. “They are the main reason for the plant to slip into losses. Even after the Centre extending financial support to the VSP, the union leaders continue their agitation. This is a major block for the development of the plant,” he opined.

He alleged that the union leaders provoked the employees to stage protests in order to meet the former’s personal motives. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certain to develop the VSP and make the plant as number one in the country,” the BJP MLC mentioned.

Responding to a query at the media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the MLC came down heavily on former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao stating KCR is more concerned about his daughter and son and nephew rather than the people of the state. He maintained that KCR is misleading the people of Telangana by making false promises and cheating them like a ‘jackal’. Meanwhile, a number of activists from the west constituency joined the BJP in the presence of Somu Veerraju, BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president MMN Parasurama Raju, Gajuwaka convenor K Narasinga Rao, party leaders Sagi Kasi Viswanath Raju and Adari Anand Kumar, among others, on Sunday.