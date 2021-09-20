YSRCP wins 40 out of 41 ZPTC seats in Krishna

Vijayawada: YSRCP has made a clean sweep in the elections held for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs). The counting was held on Sunday and the results declared by evening. Elections were held for the 41 ZPTCs and 159 candidates contested the polls held in April 2021. The YSRCP won 40 seats and the TDP only one. Though the TDP boycotted the elections, some party leaders contested with the support of local supporters.

Other political parties, the Congress, BJP, Jana Sena and Left parties could not win a single seat in the ZPTC elections. Of the total 49 mandals in the district, elections were held for only 41 mandals to elect the ZPTC members. Election cancelled due to death of three candidates in three mandals. Two YSRCP candidates were elected unanimously. Elections did not held in three mandals due to merger of these mandals in the urban. A total of 12.56 lakh voters exercised their franchise with polling percentage of 63.99 percent in the district.

The YSRCP candidates won with huge margins with more than 10,000 voters in some mandals. YSRCP candidate Y Ramana Kumari won with margin of 13,459 votes in Pamidimukkala mandal. P Vijay Bhaskar Reddy of YSRCP won with a majority of 13,432 votes in Reddigudem mandal and the same party candidate M Venkata Rama won the elections with margin of 13,359 votes in Bantumilli. Chelikani Anusha won from Chatrai mandal with margin of 16,308 votes. The Zilla parishad chairperson post was reserved for general category. The party leadership has officially not announced the name of any candidate for the coveted post of ZP chairperson.

It is expected that Uppala Harika may likely to be elected as ZP chairperson. She contested from Gudlavalleru mandal under Gudivada assembly constituency limits. She is the wife of Uppala Ramesh. Another woman candidate Dutta Seeta Ramalakshmi's name is also making rounds for the ZP chairperson post. She was elected unopposed from Unguturu mandal. She is the daughter of YSRCP leader Dutta Ramachandra Rao, leader from Gannavaram assembly segment.

The YSRCP won 568 seats, the TDP 63 seats, Jana Sena 9, BSP 2, BJP 1, CPI 1 and independents won 4 in the elections. The MPTC election was a cakewalk to the YSRCP candidates, who won 87 percent seats.

The counting was held at 17 centres in the district amidst tight security and Covid protocol announced by the Election Commission. Covid tests were conducted to the staff participating in the elections, screening was held all places. Using mask was made mandatory for the counting staff.

On the other hand, the YSRCP cadre celebrated the victory with jubilation near the counting centres. The party leaders and workers exchanged greetings and congratulated the winners amidst the joy of party workers and supporters of the candidates.