YSRCP’s corrupt practices will be exposed: Gandi Babji

Visakhapatnam: When Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was serving as TTD chairman, he amassed assets, pointed out State Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation chairman and Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji.

At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the YSRCP leaders are now making baseless allegations against the TTD, he criticised. “They (YSRCP leaders) are resorting to counter-attack fearing that their misrule and violations will be exposed. However, the NDA government is very clear about not sparing those indulging in corruption,” Gandi Babji emphasised.

During his tenure as TTD chairman, Karunakar Reddy committed several mistakes, and he should be prepared to pay for them dearly, Gandi Babji cautioned.

The NDA government is committed towards development of the TTD as well as safeguarding the cattle. It is apparent that Karunakar Reddy is unable to stand the development of the TTD under the NDA’s governance, Gandi Babji pointed out. He suggested the former TTD chairman to visit the Devasthanam and examine the facilities provided for the devotees instead of confining to the blame-game.

Criticising the YSRCP further, Gandi Babji said, “The YSRCP leaders indulged in corrupt practices and violations, and they are certain to be exposed. In the process, Karunakar Reddy’s corrupt practices will also be revealed.”

Gandi Babji was accompanied by district vice-president G Satyanarayana, north constituency V Bharath, among others.