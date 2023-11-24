YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra continues in Nandyal, NTR and Manyam district

The Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra organized by the YSRCP aims to highlight the positive initiatives undertaken by CM YS Jagan for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities. The yatra will be held in Srisailam in Nandyal district, Jaggayapet in NTR district, and Palakonda constituencies in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Friday.

On Thursday, the yatra was held in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district, Prathipadu of Kakinada district, and Kadapa of YSR district, where some people expressed their dissatisfaction.

In the Parvathipuram Manyam district, MLA Kalavathi will lead the bus yatra in Palakonda. A media conference will be held at Chinna Mangalapuram at 10.30 am, followed by a visit to Mangalapuram village secretariat at 12.00 pm. A large public meeting will be held at Palakonda main center at 3.30 pm.

In NTR district, MLA Samineni Udayabhanu will lead the Yatra in Jaggayapet. The bus yatra will start from Shakuntalamma College after the press conference of YSRCP leaders at 2 pm. A public meeting will be held at the four-road junction in Balupupadu at 3:30 pm. Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Vidadala Rajini, Meruga Nagarjuna, MPs R. Krishnaiah, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, Nandigam Suresh, and others will be present.



In Srisailam, MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy will conduct a bus yatra in Atmakuru. A meeting with local residents will be held at YSR Smriti Vanam at Nalla Canal in Atmakuru mandal at 12 noon. After a meeting with the media representatives at 2 pm, a bike rally will be organized from YSR Smritivanam to Atmakuru Varu. A public meeting will be held at Atmakuru Goud Centre where ministers Anjad Bhasha, Adimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, and others will be present.