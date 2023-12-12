YV Subba Reddy meets Gajuwaka leaders, says will be changes in constituency incharges

YSRCP Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy has said that changes and additions are being made in some constituencies in Andhra Pradesh with the aim to win all 175 seats in the state in the next elections.



He said that as part of these changes, the coordinator in Gajuwaka will be replaced and opined that MLA Nagireddy was informed about this decision two weeks ago. He said Nagireddy and Devan Reddy mentioned that they wish Jagan to become the Chief Minister again regardless of whether they are given a seat or not. Subba Reddy also stated that there will be many other changes happening within the YSRCP across the state.

Earlier, MLA Tippala Nagireddy and Devan Reddy met with YV Subba Reddy. Devan Reddy denied the false allegations being spread against him and clarified that he is not resigning from the party. He stated that he will support the decision made by the party leadership and mentioned that he wouldn't resign from a party where his father is an MLA.