ZP chief urges two ministers to help district prosper
Vizianagaram: Zilla parishad (ZP) chairman Chinna Srinu congratulated the both ministers from the district and appealed to them to cooperate for the development of the district.
Gummidi Sandhya Rani of Salur and Kothapalli Srinivas of Gajapathinagaram have been appointed as ministers from the combined Vizianagaram district. Both have assumed charge at the Secretariat. On this occasion, the ZP chairman urged the ministers to support the district in all aspects to take it on the path of prosperity. He assured that as a ZP chief he is ready to join hands with them for the bright future of the district.
