Tata Altroz Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh

1) Tata Altroz launched with prices ranging from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

2) It gets BS6 petrol and diesel engines paired to a manual transmission; no automatic at launch.

3) The Altroz is offered in five variants - XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O).

4) Features like semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC with rear AC vents and ambient lighting only offered on XZ trim.

5) The Altroz rivals the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Glanza.

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is finally on sale. The Altroz, which was first previewed in the form of the 45X concept at Auto Expo 2018, is powered by BS6 petrol and diesel engines with prices starting from Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Here is the full price list for the Tata Altroz (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Altroz Variants Petrol Diesel XE Rs 5.29 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh XM Rs 6.15 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh XT Rs 6.84 lakh Rs 8.44 lakh XZ Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh XZ(O) Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh









The Altroz is offered with the choice of two engines - a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre engine. While the former makes 86PS and 113Nm, the oil burner, a detuned version of the Nexon's diesel engine, churns out 90PS and 200Nm. For now, both engines are only available with a 5-speed manual. However, Tata Motors is expected to offer a turbo-petrol engine along with a DCT auto in the coming months.





In terms of features, the Altroz comes equipped with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, speed alert, seatbelt reminders and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. It was recently awarded a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Tata offers an audio system and ambient lighting in the driver's footwell from the mid-spec variant onwards. The Altroz starts offering premium features like the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, LED DRLs, push-button start-stop and cruise control one variant below the top one.





The top-spec XZ trim of the Altroz gets features like a 7-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, a wearable key, auto AC, front and rear armrests, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and rain-sensing wipers. The XZ(O) trim only has an aesthetic addition of a blacked out roof. Tata is also offering the option of factory-fitted customizations across variants priced as follows: Rhythm (over XE) - Rs 25,000 Rhythm (over XM) - Rs 39,000 Style (over XM) - Rs 34,000 Luxe (over XT) - Rs 39,000 Urban (over XZ) - Rs 30,000









The Tata Altroz takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the Hyundai Elite i20, which is due to receive a generation update later in the year.

