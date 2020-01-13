Maruti WagonR EV To Be Based On The Upcoming XL5?

• The Futuro-E will be based on Maruti's Heartect platform and will bear similarities with the XL5.

• The all-electric WagonR is likely to offer a range of around 200km on a single charge.

• It is likely to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto climate control.

• Maruti Suzuki has hinted that the small EV could cost over Rs 9 lakh.

Maruti has been testing the WagonR-based EV for quite some time now. We have now got our hands on a couple of shots that confirm the possibility of Maruti's entry-level EV being based on its upcoming premium version of the WagonR, the XL5.





As per the spy shots, it can easily be made out that it will bear a lot in common with the WagonR. It is likely to sport a split headlamp setup with the larger circular headlamp placed below, a sleeker grille, and top-mounted DRLs looks pretty much the same as the one on the XL5. It is also expected to feature the Ignis' 15-inch alloy wheels which can clearly be seen in the shots.





The spy shots also go on to reveal the 'BD' sign seen below the gear lever wherein 'B' could indicate the brake re-gen technology that is used on EVs. Other than this, the spied WagonR EV is also seen sporting a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, and silver accents around the air vents. Maruti could also offer the all-electric WagonR with a dual-tone interior just like the regular version.













It will be based on the Heartect platform and is likely to offer a range of around 200km. Meanwhile, Maruti has already filed a trademark for 'Futuro-E', which could be the name of the all-electric WagonR. We expect Maruti to showcase the Futuro-E and the XL5 at Auto Expo 2020. The EV is expected to be launched in 2021 and is expected to be priced north of Rs 9 lakh, as per the carmaker.















