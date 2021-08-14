All New British Built Electric Car, Soventem is Ready to Transform World of EV's

Soventem is an innovative brand, this brand would help in introducing an array of eye-catching carbon neutral vehicles, that's not all, it would also be launching a futuristic alternative to car sharing services for the UK.



The Previous year, the UK government has taken a historic step, which would help move towards cleaner air and also net-zero society by announcing that, sale of new petrol as well as diesel would end by 2030. This bold step would pave way for electric powered cars; it is set to become a far more common sight on the roads in the near future.

Soventem is all new British electric car manufacturer, which is all set to revolutionise the EV market. This was incorporated in the year,2019, the pioneering new company is all set to open a new engineering center at the Mira Technology Park in the Midlands offering Soventem access to hundreds of automotive experts cementing its position as a truly British built manufacturer.

Each vehicle of Soventem has been carefully designed to stand out amongst the crowd and it is forward thinking brand, which is striving to make sure all aspects of the manufacturing process is environmentally friendly. The completely carbon-neutral build utilises the greenest materials possible. While being innovative as well as lightweight moncoque structure created using 3D printing additive manufacturing technology.

The Soventem electric vehicle are meticulously built in UK and the brand would be working with a few of the leading names in the market. It is scheduled to arrive on UK roads in the year, 2024. The Soventem drive systems is a low voltage with regards to safety and they are also developing a power system by 2029, it would not require main charging or a visit to the nearest hydrogen filling station, this would be game changing technology, which would raise an eyebrow with automotive manufacturers.

Apart from carbon-neutral manufacturing processes, the Soventem is also planning to take a step towards sustainable living having ground breaking futuristic alternative to car sharing service. The company aims to launch in the UK, in the year 2024, in the month of March, with the crowdfunding campaign being unveiled later this year. The Soventem Tm is all set to revolutionize the way people utilise their vehicles.

The service would enable the users to utilise the Soventem vehicles whenever they require them. The personalized on board car assistant, LUCY would remember each driver, greet them in their own language and offer them recommendation to maximize their driving experience. With more number of drivers are utilising the car sharing schemes, it helps them reduce the number of vehicles on the road, thus lowering the overall CO2 in the atmosphere and at the same time improving the air quality especially in the major cities.

Heading up the production of Soventem range is Randip Bhogal, who is having more than 12 years of experience in the automotive world, who previously worked for Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors with Matt Neal 3 times British Touring Car champion as Soventem's Brand Ambassador.

Robert Parson, Soventem CEO and Founder, has added, there can be no denying that electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. We are already seeing the UK government introducing the legislation as well as laws to reduce the number of petrol as well as diesel vehicles on our roads and in the no distant future, city centres are going to become the electric vehicle only areas.

Our company mission is not only to offer drivers an ability to purchase exciting EV's but also introduce a ground braking new electric vehicle car rental scheme, the ultimate. Alternative to existing car sharing service, Soventem could not have been timed any better. There is nothing quite like owning as well as driving a Soventem.