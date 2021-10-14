Anniversary Edition of Kia Sonet Launched @Rs.10.79 lakh

Kia has recently the launched the limited number Sonet anniversary edition in India, marking the completion of 1 year on sale, of this compact SUV.



Based on its mid-spec HTX trim, the prices for the Sonet Anniversary edition begin at Rs. 10.7 lakh and it can go up to Rs. 11.8 lakh (Ex-showroom), that is, one needs to shell out, around Rs. 40,000 more. The special edition of Sonet would be available having both turbo petrol and diesel engine and manual (iMT for petrol) as well as automatic gearbox options.

The Sonet Anniverary Edition would be sold only for a limited time period

Based on its mid-spec HTX trim

The vehicle would be available with 1 litre turbo petrol as well as 1.5 litre diesel engines.

Features

The Anniversary Edition features would be purely cosmetic having the equipment list unchanged from the standard sonet HTX. In other words, it would get features such as auto LED headlamps, a single pane sunroof, remote engine start, keyless entry, 8 inch touchscreen, android auto, Apple Carplay, Automatic climate control, cruise control and more.

Powertrain options

The Kia Sonet Annivesary Edition is available having 2 engine options, 1 litre turbo petrol as well as a 1.5 litre diesel, same as regular HTX variant. The 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine produces nearing to 120hp as well as 172Nm of torque and it comes mated either with 6 speed iMT or 7 speed DCT gearbox.

Availability and rivals.

This is a limited run model and would be sold only til March 2022. It rivals the likes of TATA Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 and others.

Sonet Significance for Kia India

The Kia Sonet has played a very significant role in the company's success in India, it has contributed nearing to 17% of the segment and about 32% to Kia India's overall sales, as of September, 2021. In the past 12 months, it has also become the 4th highest selling SUV in the nation.